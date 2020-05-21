American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Sold by BRYN MAWR TRUST Co

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co reduced its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,412 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 649 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in American Express were worth $891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 84.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AXP. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of American Express from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Cfra reduced their target price on shares of American Express from $140.00 to $96.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Argus upgraded shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. DZ Bank raised shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of American Express from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.83.

AXP opened at $90.73 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $85.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.07. The company has a market cap of $70.24 billion, a PE ratio of 13.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.13. American Express has a 1 year low of $67.00 and a 1 year high of $138.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The payment services company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.67 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 30.21% and a net margin of 12.74%. The business’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Express will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.98%.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

