American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) Shares Purchased by BRYN MAWR TRUST Co

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 23.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,483 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AEP. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 102.9% in the fourth quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 93,369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,824,000 after acquiring an additional 47,350 shares in the last quarter. Bank OZK increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank OZK now owns 7,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 54,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,160,000 after purchasing an additional 6,996 shares during the last quarter. LNZ Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,032,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in American Electric Power by 1,060.0% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. 73.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AEP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp raised American Electric Power from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. UBS Group decreased their target price on American Electric Power from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Monday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on American Electric Power from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on American Electric Power in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. American Electric Power currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.17.

Shares of AEP stock opened at $77.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.23 billion, a PE ratio of 20.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.38. American Electric Power Company Inc has a 52-week low of $65.14 and a 52-week high of $104.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $81.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 10.15%. The business’s revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. Analysts expect that American Electric Power Company Inc will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.04%.

In other news, CFO Brian X. Tierney sold 18,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.55, for a total transaction of $1,886,088.15. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 45,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,586,201.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 69,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.05, for a total value of $7,038,839.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,231,248.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 127,067 shares of company stock worth $12,434,814 in the last 90 days. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

