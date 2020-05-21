American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,280,000 shares, a growth of 40.8% from the April 30th total of 2,330,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,630,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.
NYSE:ACC opened at $30.28 on Thursday. American Campus Communities has a 12 month low of $20.13 and a 12 month high of $50.94. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.22 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.17.
American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $249.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.12 million. American Campus Communities had a return on equity of 4.32% and a net margin of 14.33%. American Campus Communities’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. Equities analysts predict that American Campus Communities will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eii Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in American Campus Communities by 1.4% during the first quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,132,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in shares of American Campus Communities during the first quarter valued at about $849,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 616.7% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 76,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,112,000 after acquiring an additional 65,504 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 532,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,780,000 after acquiring an additional 9,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in American Campus Communities in the 1st quarter valued at about $929,000. 92.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
ACC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised American Campus Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Evercore ISI raised shares of American Campus Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of American Campus Communities from $51.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of American Campus Communities from $51.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Campus Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Campus Communities currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.38.
American Campus Communities Company Profile
American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.
