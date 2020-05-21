American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,280,000 shares, a growth of 40.8% from the April 30th total of 2,330,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,630,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

NYSE:ACC opened at $30.28 on Thursday. American Campus Communities has a 12 month low of $20.13 and a 12 month high of $50.94. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.22 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.17.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $249.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.12 million. American Campus Communities had a return on equity of 4.32% and a net margin of 14.33%. American Campus Communities’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. Equities analysts predict that American Campus Communities will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. American Campus Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.69%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eii Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in American Campus Communities by 1.4% during the first quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,132,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in shares of American Campus Communities during the first quarter valued at about $849,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 616.7% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 76,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,112,000 after acquiring an additional 65,504 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 532,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,780,000 after acquiring an additional 9,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in American Campus Communities in the 1st quarter valued at about $929,000. 92.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised American Campus Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Evercore ISI raised shares of American Campus Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of American Campus Communities from $51.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of American Campus Communities from $51.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Campus Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Campus Communities currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.38.

American Campus Communities Company Profile

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

