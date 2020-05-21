Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) PT Raised to $240.00 at SunTrust Banks

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at SunTrust Banks from $225.00 to $240.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the health services provider’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ target price indicates a potential upside of 26.60% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on AMED. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Amedisys from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Benchmark lowered shares of Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Amedisys from $208.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amedisys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.20.

Shares of Amedisys stock opened at $189.57 on Thursday. Amedisys has a fifty-two week low of $107.17 and a fifty-two week high of $218.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $186.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.91.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $491.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.45 million. Amedisys had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 23.09%. Amedisys’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Amedisys will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amedisys news, CFO Scott G. Ginn sold 11,250 shares of Amedisys stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.98, for a total value of $2,182,275.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Vickie L. Capps purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $187.00 per share, with a total value of $187,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,860. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $635,950 and sold 56,716 shares valued at $10,345,058. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Amedisys in the first quarter valued at $2,285,000. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Amedisys during the first quarter worth about $9,616,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amedisys during the first quarter worth about $2,168,000. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Amedisys during the first quarter worth about $402,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Amedisys by 521.5% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,361 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. 88.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses, physical and speech therapists, occupational therapists, social workers, and aides for its patients to complete their important personal tasks.

