Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) Short Interest Update

Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 113,800 shares, a growth of 11.0% from the April 30th total of 102,500 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 119,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Shares of Amalgamated Bank stock opened at $9.91 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.61. Amalgamated Bank has a fifty-two week low of $7.90 and a fifty-two week high of $20.00. The firm has a market cap of $314.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 0.84.

Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $53.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.94 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amalgamated Bank will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Amalgamated Bank’s payout ratio is currently 21.48%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMAL shares. ValuEngine downgraded Amalgamated Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Amalgamated Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $18.50 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Amalgamated Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised shares of Amalgamated Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Amalgamated Bank from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Amalgamated Bank by 201.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 464,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,040,000 after buying an additional 310,700 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Amalgamated Bank by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 227,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,649,000 after acquiring an additional 38,043 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amalgamated Bank by 257.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 139,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,713,000 after acquiring an additional 100,464 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Amalgamated Bank by 121.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 139,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,720,000 after acquiring an additional 76,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Amalgamated Bank by 2,838.3% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 97,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,900,000 after purchasing an additional 94,346 shares during the period. 36.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking and retail banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including time deposits, non-interest and interest-bearing demand accounts, savings and money market accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

