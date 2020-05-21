AMA Group Ltd (ASX:AMA) Insider Simon Moore Acquires 677,185 Shares of Stock

AMA Group Ltd (ASX:AMA) insider Simon Moore acquired 677,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.44 ($0.31) per share, for a total transaction of A$300,670.14 ($213,241.23).

On Wednesday, May 6th, Simon Moore bought 350,000 shares of AMA Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.38 ($0.27) per share, for a total transaction of A$132,300.00 ($93,829.79).

On Friday, May 1st, Simon Moore bought 350,000 shares of AMA Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.39 ($0.28) per share, for a total transaction of A$135,800.00 ($96,312.06).

On Wednesday, April 22nd, Simon Moore bought 200,000 shares of AMA Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.36 ($0.25) per share, for a total transaction of A$71,000.00 ($50,354.61).

On Friday, April 17th, Simon Moore bought 650,000 shares of AMA Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.42 ($0.30) per share, for a total transaction of A$271,700.00 ($192,695.04).

ASX AMA opened at A$0.47 ($0.33) on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is A$0.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is A$0.78. AMA Group Ltd has a 12 month low of A$0.15 ($0.11) and a 12 month high of A$1.51 ($1.07). The stock has a market cap of $343.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.99.

AMA Group Limited provides automotive aftercare services and accessories in Australia. The company operates through Vehicle Panel Repair, Manufacturing, Distribution, Remanufacturing, and Workshop segments. It provides vehicle panel repair services, as well as automotive workshops and performance products; manufactures motor vehicle protection products and Ute/commercial accessories; distributes automotive electrical and 4WD accessories; and remanufactures and repairs motor vehicle components.

