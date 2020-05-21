Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stock Holdings Lessened by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC lowered its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,746 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 3,869 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 0.9% of Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $100,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 34.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GOOGL shares. Nomura Instinet lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,680.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Alphabet from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Independent Research raised Alphabet to a “buy” rating and set a $1,520.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,505.34.

GOOGL opened at $1,409.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $938.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1,008.87 and a fifty-two week high of $1,530.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,271.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,328.81. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.16 by ($1.29). The business had revenue of $33.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.59 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 20.71%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $9.50 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

