Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lessened its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 11.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,530 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,601 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 2.2% of Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $19,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Alphabet by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,643,410 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,595,067,000 after buying an additional 72,165 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $6,806,866,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,678,851 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,254,548,000 after purchasing an additional 110,137 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,069,831 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,566,990,000 after buying an additional 38,653 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,731,617 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,658,702,000 after buying an additional 57,295 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.29% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL opened at $1,409.16 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,271.24 and its 200-day moving average is $1,328.81. The stock has a market cap of $961.92 billion, a PE ratio of 28.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Alphabet Inc has a twelve month low of $1,008.87 and a twelve month high of $1,530.74.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.16 by ($1.29). The business had revenue of $33.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.59 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.43%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $9.50 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,344.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. Citigroup increased their price target on Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Nomura Securities increased their price target on Alphabet from $1,560.00 to $1,680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,800.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Alphabet from $1,372.00 to $1,420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,505.34.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

