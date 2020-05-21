Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Purchased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 23.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,162,822 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 218,300 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.4% of Swiss National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.17% of Alphabet worth $1,351,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in Alphabet by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,643,410 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,595,067,000 after purchasing an additional 72,165 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $6,806,866,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,678,851 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,254,548,000 after buying an additional 110,137 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,069,831 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,566,990,000 after buying an additional 38,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Alphabet by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,731,617 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,658,702,000 after buying an additional 57,295 shares in the last quarter. 34.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GOOGL. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, April 27th. Nomura Securities upped their target price on Alphabet from $1,560.00 to $1,680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Atlantic Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Aegis increased their price target on Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,505.34.

GOOGL stock opened at $1,409.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.64. Alphabet Inc has a 1 year low of $1,008.87 and a 1 year high of $1,530.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $961.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1,271.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,328.81.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.16 by ($1.29). The company had revenue of $33.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.59 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.43%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $9.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 EPS for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

