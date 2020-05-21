Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Acquired by First Allied Advisory Services Inc.

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,016 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 0.7% of First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $15,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,957 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,436,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 7,639 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,876,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,503 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,556,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 4,091 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,754,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 25,754 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,925,000 after purchasing an additional 3,922 shares during the period. 34.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $1,409.16 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $961.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc has a one year low of $1,008.87 and a one year high of $1,530.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,271.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,328.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.66.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.16 by ($1.29). Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The company had revenue of $33.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $9.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Societe Generale reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $1,555.00 to $1,420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $1,550.00 price objective (up from $1,400.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,769.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Citigroup increased their target price on Alphabet from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Alphabet from $1,350.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,505.34.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

