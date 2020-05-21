Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Acquired by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 9.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 37,385 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,158 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $43,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,643,410 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,595,067,000 after buying an additional 72,165 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $6,806,866,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,678,851 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,254,548,000 after purchasing an additional 110,137 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,069,831 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,566,990,000 after purchasing an additional 38,653 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Alphabet by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,731,617 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,658,702,000 after acquiring an additional 57,295 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Atlantic Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,344.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Nomura raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,680.00 to $1,700.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,445.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,620.00 price target (up from $1,450.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,505.34.

GOOGL stock opened at $1,409.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.66. The stock has a market cap of $961.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,271.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,328.81. Alphabet Inc has a 52 week low of $1,008.87 and a 52 week high of $1,530.74.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.16 by ($1.29). The company had revenue of $33.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.59 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 20.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $9.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

Recommended Story: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.