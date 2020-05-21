Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Position Cut by Paradigm Financial Partners LLC

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 4.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,087 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 99 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 1.3% of Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,806,866,000. Girard Partners LTD. lifted its position in Alphabet by 9,648.1% in the first quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 505,535 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,229,000 after purchasing an additional 500,349 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $332,028,000. Altarock Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $308,060,000. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA lifted its position in Alphabet by 52.4% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 642,966 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $747,094,000 after purchasing an additional 220,952 shares during the period. 34.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group cut their target price on Alphabet from $1,675.00 to $1,530.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,344.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Pivotal Research cut their price objective on Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,425.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Nomura increased their price objective on Alphabet from $1,680.00 to $1,700.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,505.34.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $1,409.16 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $961.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1,271.24 and its 200-day moving average is $1,328.81. Alphabet Inc has a 52-week low of $1,008.87 and a 52-week high of $1,530.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.66.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.16 by ($1.29). The business had revenue of $33.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.59 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $9.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

