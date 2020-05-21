Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is First Pacific Advisors LP’s 6th Largest Position

First Pacific Advisors LP reduced its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 296,229 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 25,095 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 4.9% of First Pacific Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. First Pacific Advisors LP’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $344,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Bank OZK boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank OZK now owns 1,642 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 597 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. purchased a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $2,589,000. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,401 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 159,195 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $213,237,000 after purchasing an additional 30,567 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $1,409.16 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,271.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,328.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.66. The company has a market capitalization of $961.92 billion, a PE ratio of 28.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1,008.87 and a fifty-two week high of $1,530.74.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.16 by ($1.29). The firm had revenue of $33.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.59 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 20.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $9.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price target on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Independent Research upgraded Alphabet to a “buy” rating and set a $1,520.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Nomura Instinet raised their price target on Alphabet from $1,680.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Atlantic Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,445.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,505.34.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

