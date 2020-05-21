Allianz (FRA:ALV) PT Set at €232.00 by Berenberg Bank

Allianz (FRA:ALV) has been given a €232.00 ($269.77) price objective by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 47.70% from the stock’s previous close.

ALV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley set a €214.00 ($248.84) price objective on shares of Allianz and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Barclays set a €200.00 ($232.56) price target on Allianz and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. UBS Group set a €215.00 ($250.00) price target on Allianz and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €195.00 ($226.74) price target on Allianz and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €165.00 ($191.86) price target on Allianz and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €204.47 ($237.75).

Shares of FRA:ALV opened at €157.08 ($182.65) on Tuesday. Allianz has a 52 week low of €167.30 ($194.53) and a 52 week high of €206.80 ($240.47). The firm has a 50 day moving average of €158.82 and a 200 day moving average of €196.29.

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel insurance products to private and corporate customers.

