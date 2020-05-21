ALLETE Inc (NYSE:ALE) Shares Acquired by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of ALLETE Inc (NYSE:ALE) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,472 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in ALLETE were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ALLETE by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in ALLETE by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,928,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in ALLETE by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 35,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,869,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in ALLETE by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 15,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,234,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its position in ALLETE by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,943 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,519,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.79% of the company’s stock.

Get ALLETE alerts:

ALE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of ALLETE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of ALLETE from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ALLETE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of ALLETE from $86.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Sidoti lowered shares of ALLETE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.00.

Shares of NYSE:ALE opened at $54.04 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.34. ALLETE Inc has a 12-month low of $48.22 and a 12-month high of $88.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $311.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.75 million. ALLETE had a net margin of 15.18% and a return on equity of 7.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that ALLETE Inc will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ALLETE Company Profile

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through three segments: Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and U.S. Water Services. It generates electricity from coal-fired, wind, hydroelectric, natural gas-fired, biomass co-fired, solar, and other sources. The company provides regulated utility electric, natural gas, and water services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 16 non-affiliated municipal customers.

Further Reading: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ALLETE Inc (NYSE:ALE).

Receive News & Ratings for ALLETE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALLETE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.