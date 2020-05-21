Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (NYSE:AQN) Shares Bought by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (NYSE:AQN) by 19.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 116,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,236 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities were worth $1,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AQN. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 65,714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 3,169 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,241,686 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,870,000 after buying an additional 936,425 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 4.3% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 51,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 2,136 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 48.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 85,084 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after buying an additional 27,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 2,555.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 591,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,367,000 after acquiring an additional 569,050 shares during the period. 42.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Algonquin Power & Utilities alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AQN shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.00 to $15.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 15th. Bank of America lowered shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. TheStreet cut Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.84.

Shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities stock opened at $13.45 on Thursday. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp has a 12 month low of $9.53 and a 12 month high of $16.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a PE ratio of 17.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.17.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). Algonquin Power & Utilities had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 23.59%. The business had revenue of $464.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $513.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.89%.

About Algonquin Power & Utilities

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada and the United States. It generates and sells electrical energy through a portfolio of non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

Further Reading: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.