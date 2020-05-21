Alamos Gold Inc (TSE:AGI) Director Sells C$111,800.00 in Stock

Alamos Gold Inc (TSE:AGI) (NYSE:AGI) Director John Mccluskey sold 10,000 shares of Alamos Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.18, for a total transaction of C$111,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 701,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$7,845,922.76.

John Mccluskey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 15th, John Mccluskey sold 27,800 shares of Alamos Gold stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.98, for a total transaction of C$333,044.00.

On Friday, May 8th, John Mccluskey sold 37,200 shares of Alamos Gold stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.01, for a total transaction of C$446,772.00.

Shares of TSE:AGI opened at C$11.65 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$10.15 and a 200-day moving average of C$8.25. The company has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion and a PE ratio of 68.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 3.44. Alamos Gold Inc has a 52-week low of C$4.43 and a 52-week high of C$12.19.

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) (NYSE:AGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$237.48 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alamos Gold Inc will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AGI. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from C$16.50 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from C$14.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from C$12.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from C$11.75 to C$14.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th.

About Alamos Gold

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold deposits in North America. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 11,000 acres located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

