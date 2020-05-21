Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Insider Sells $1,067,520.00 in Stock

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) insider Rick M. Mcconnell sold 11,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $1,067,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,747 shares in the company, valued at $3,719,712. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Akamai Technologies stock opened at $100.58 on Thursday. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.19 and a 1 year high of $108.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.17. The company has a market capitalization of $15.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 3.20.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.04. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 16.74% and a return on equity of 16.54%. The firm had revenue of $764.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AKAM. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $147,267,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,087,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Akamai Technologies by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,797,735 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $328,048,000 after buying an additional 448,348 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 91.1% in the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 905,164 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $78,188,000 after purchasing an additional 431,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,624,021 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $140,283,000 after purchasing an additional 430,580 shares during the last quarter. 88.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AKAM shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Monday, May 4th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Monday, April 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.65.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides cloud security solutions, including Web Application Protector to safeguard Web assets from Web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Fast DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Prolexic Routed to protect Web- and IP-based applications; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

