Aigen Investment Management LP Takes Position in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 10,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,337,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 2,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in Kimberly Clark by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Kimberly Clark by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. lifted its position in Kimberly Clark by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 4,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Kimberly Clark by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 4,679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total value of $650,381.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,927,377. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP J. Scott Boston sold 13,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total value of $1,887,708.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,536 shares of company stock valued at $5,969,866. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of KMB stock opened at $136.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.74, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $46.07 billion, a PE ratio of 19.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $136.45 and a 200-day moving average of $136.94. Kimberly Clark Corp has a one year low of $110.66 and a one year high of $149.23.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 2,686.77% and a net margin of 12.55%. Kimberly Clark’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.12%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KMB. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price target on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Kimberly Clark from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Kimberly Clark from $133.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Kimberly Clark from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Kimberly Clark to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.70.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

