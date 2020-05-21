Aigen Investment Management LP Takes $987,000 Position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,217 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $987,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 3,500.0% in the first quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on DIS. Imperial Capital cut their target price on Walt Disney from $118.00 to $107.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Loop Capital lowered Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on Walt Disney from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.58.

Walt Disney stock opened at $119.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.61 billion, a PE ratio of 40.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 1.08. Walt Disney Co has a 12 month low of $79.07 and a 12 month high of $153.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $18.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.49 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 9.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Walt Disney Co will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

