Aigen Investment Management LP Takes $962,000 Position in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 25,491 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $962,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Robert Half International by 47.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,946 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 3,860 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Robert Half International by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 8,842 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Robert Half International during the 1st quarter worth about $10,211,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Robert Half International by 81.5% during the 1st quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 27,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,049,000 after buying an additional 12,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Robert Half International during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. 95.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RHI opened at $48.99 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 13.03, a P/E/G ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 1.58. Robert Half International Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.38 and a 52 week high of $63.97.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 38.67% and a net margin of 7.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Robert Half International Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.87%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on RHI shares. Credit Suisse Group raised Robert Half International from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America boosted their target price on Robert Half International from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Robert Half International in a report on Sunday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Robert Half International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on Robert Half International from $67.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Robert Half International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.80.

Robert Half International Profile

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary personnel for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

