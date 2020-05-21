Aigen Investment Management LP Purchases New Holdings in Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG)

Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 68,163 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,282,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 567,631 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,448,000 after purchasing an additional 15,663 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 52.0% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,986 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 5,812 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,892,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

Shares of Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $21.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Citizens Financial Group Inc has a 1 year low of $14.12 and a 1 year high of $41.29. The company has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.86.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.17). Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.89% and a net margin of 17.23%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group Inc will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 28th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.20%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.63%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CFG shares. ValuEngine lowered Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Argus decreased their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Wedbush boosted their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. UBS Group raised Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $34.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.95.

In other Citizens Financial Group news, insider Brendan Coughlin sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.21, for a total value of $99,945.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,717,899.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Shivan S. Subramaniam purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.62 per share, with a total value of $98,480.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 47,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,179,888.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 24,165 shares of company stock valued at $562,136 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Recommended Story: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.