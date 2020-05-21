Aigen Investment Management LP Makes New $1.07 Million Investment in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,073,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in Lam Research by 9,900.0% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. 86.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Lam Research news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 28,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $7,805,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LRCX shares. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Lam Research from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Mizuho boosted their target price on Lam Research from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Lam Research from $254.00 to $253.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Lam Research from $340.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Nomura Securities upgraded shares of Lam Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $304.68.

Shares of Lam Research stock opened at $271.17 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.34. Lam Research Co. has a 1-year low of $171.04 and a 1-year high of $344.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $254.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $277.69.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.98. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 21.81% and a return on equity of 47.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 15.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is 31.62%.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

