Aigen Investment Management LP Invests $960,000 in Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UAA)

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UAA) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 104,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $960,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Under Armour by 158.6% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 8,378 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Under Armour by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 114,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,461,000 after acquiring an additional 9,042 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Under Armour by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 276,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,982,000 after acquiring an additional 16,004 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden lifted its position in shares of Under Armour by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 274,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,918,000 after acquiring an additional 67,400 shares during the period. Finally, Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Under Armour during the 4th quarter valued at $905,000. Institutional investors own 38.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UAA opened at $8.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Under Armour Inc has a one year low of $7.15 and a one year high of $27.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.23 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.57.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.15). Under Armour had a negative return on equity of 1.18% and a negative net margin of 10.42%. The firm had revenue of $930.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $939.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Under Armour Inc will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded shares of Under Armour to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of Under Armour from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Under Armour from $25.00 to $12.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Under Armour from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. They set a “sell” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.53.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

