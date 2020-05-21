Aigen Investment Management LP Invests $1.19 Million in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 25,608 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,190,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 401.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 94,077 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $4,372,000 after acquiring an additional 75,313 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 116,085 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $5,395,000 after buying an additional 4,562 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 199,059 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $9,251,000 after buying an additional 40,717 shares during the period. Concentric Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,800 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after buying an additional 4,235 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,520 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the period. 88.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CTSH. BidaskClub lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $58.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, May 4th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $57.00 to $37.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.50.

Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $52.56 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 2.90. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a one year low of $40.01 and a one year high of $71.48. The stock has a market cap of $27.83 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.20.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The information technology service provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 20.90% and a net margin of 10.46%. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 5th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology service provider to repurchase up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 19th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 22.06%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

