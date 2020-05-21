Aigen Investment Management LP Has $1.03 Million Holdings in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 215.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,301 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $1,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,522,593 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $586,577,000 after acquiring an additional 357,879 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,883,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $169,106,000 after acquiring an additional 136,141 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,517,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $136,474,000 after acquiring an additional 181,802 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,075,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $81,519,000 after acquiring an additional 6,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Pinnacle West Capital during the 4th quarter worth $76,352,000. 83.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Lee R. Nickloy sold 1,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.61, for a total transaction of $163,793.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Daniel T. Froetscher sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.18, for a total transaction of $245,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 11,127 shares in the company, valued at $1,092,448.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,128 shares of company stock worth $2,396,043 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PNW. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $108.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Pinnacle West Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Bank of America restated a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.55.

Shares of Pinnacle West Capital stock opened at $72.77 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.36. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $60.05 and a 1-year high of $105.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $75.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.41.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $661.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.63 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 16.22% and a return on equity of 9.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.7825 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 1st. This represents a $3.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 65.62%.

About Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. The company serves approximately 1.2 million customers.

