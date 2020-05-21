Aigen Investment Management LP Grows Stock Position in Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Aigen Investment Management LP grew its position in Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 496.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,691 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,731 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Solaredge Technologies were worth $957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Solaredge Technologies by 2.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 70,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Solaredge Technologies by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 533,560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,670,000 after purchasing an additional 28,584 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Solaredge Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $535,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Solaredge Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI acquired a new position in Solaredge Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $404,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Solaredge Technologies stock opened at $137.25 on Thursday. Solaredge Technologies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $52.03 and a fifty-two week high of $143.73. The firm has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a PE ratio of 40.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $102.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.07). Solaredge Technologies had a return on equity of 21.94% and a net margin of 10.71%. The business had revenue of $431.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Solaredge Technologies Inc will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

SEDG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cascend Securities upped their price objective on Solaredge Technologies from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price objective on shares of Solaredge Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Solaredge Technologies from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. ValuEngine cut Solaredge Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Solaredge Technologies in a report on Monday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.93.

In related news, Director More Avery sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Sunday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.92, for a total value of $68,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 231,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,909,171.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Zvi Lando sold 28,603 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.51, for a total value of $2,302,827.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,349 shares in the company, valued at $5,905,327.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 104,971 shares of company stock worth $10,274,743. Corporate insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

About Solaredge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. Its SolarEdge system consists of power optimizers, inverters, communication and smart energy management solutions, and a cloud based monitoring platform.

