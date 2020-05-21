Aigen Investment Management LP Grows Stock Holdings in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN)

Aigen Investment Management LP raised its position in shares of Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) by 552.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,786 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 18,449 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Albany International were worth $1,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIN. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its holdings in shares of Albany International by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 2,833 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Albany International by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,922 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Albany International by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,956 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its holdings in shares of Albany International by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 9,400 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETRADE Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Albany International by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 18,319 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. 92.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AIN. Sidoti upgraded shares of Albany International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Albany International in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Albany International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Albany International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Albany International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.00.

NYSE AIN opened at $55.32 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.94 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 3.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.90. Albany International Corp. has a 1-year low of $30.46 and a 1-year high of $92.04.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The textile maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $235.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.25 million. Albany International had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 10.81%. On average, analysts anticipate that Albany International Corp. will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.49%.

Albany International Corp. engages in the textile and materials processing businesses. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing. This segment offers forming, pressing, and dryer fabrics, as well as process belts.

