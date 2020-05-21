Aigen Investment Management LP Buys New Position in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 19,060 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,289,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. increased its position in QUALCOMM by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 61,514 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $5,427,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at about $846,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in QUALCOMM by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,964 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in QUALCOMM by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,907 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 360 Financial Inc. acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at about $309,000. 76.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Charter Equity reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Raymond James dropped their price target on QUALCOMM from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Citigroup dropped their price target on QUALCOMM from $108.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on QUALCOMM in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. QUALCOMM has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.49.

Shares of QCOM stock opened at $80.63 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $87.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.00 and a 12-month high of $96.17.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.09. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 69.92% and a net margin of 16.36%. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.32%.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.