Aigen Investment Management LP Buys 6,798 Shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its stake in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) by 27.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,715 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,798 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in MasTec were worth $1,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in MasTec by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in MasTec by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,182 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its stake in MasTec by 75.8% in the first quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 2,419 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in MasTec in the fourth quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in MasTec in the fourth quarter valued at $107,000. 84.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MTZ stock opened at $37.65 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. MasTec, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.51 and a 12 month high of $73.71. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.97.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The construction company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.15. MasTec had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 22.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that MasTec, Inc. will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on MTZ. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of MasTec in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of MasTec from $73.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of MasTec from $79.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of MasTec from $71.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of MasTec from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MasTec presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.38.

About MasTec

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, Power Generation and Industrial, and Other.

