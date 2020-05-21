Aigen Investment Management LP Buys 31,041 Shares of UGI Corp (NYSE:UGI)

Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its stake in shares of UGI Corp (NYSE:UGI) by 295.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,041 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in UGI were worth $1,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UGI. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of UGI by 104.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 765,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,450,000 after acquiring an additional 391,178 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of UGI by 66.2% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,947 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of UGI by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of UGI by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 41,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,894,000 after acquiring an additional 8,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in UGI during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Institutional investors own 81.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO John L. Walsh purchased 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.80 per share, with a total value of $238,400.00. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

UGI stock opened at $31.19 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.42 and a beta of 0.94. UGI Corp has a 12 month low of $21.75 and a 12 month high of $54.48.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. UGI had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 5.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. On average, analysts expect that UGI Corp will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This is a boost from UGI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is 57.02%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on UGI from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Barclays increased their target price on UGI from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded UGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott restated a “buy” rating on shares of UGI in a research note on Monday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.33.

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.7 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,900 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

