Ag Growth International Inc (TSE:AFN) Director Buys C$84,000.00 in Stock

Ag Growth International Inc (TSE:AFN) Director William Stephen Maslechko purchased 3,000 shares of Ag Growth International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$28.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$84,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at C$84,000.

William Stephen Maslechko also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 15th, William Stephen Maslechko acquired 2,100 shares of Ag Growth International stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$26.45 per share, with a total value of C$55,545.00.

Shares of TSE AFN opened at C$28.98 on Thursday. Ag Growth International Inc has a fifty-two week low of C$15.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$57.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $509.93 million and a P/E ratio of -11.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 252.11, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$22.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$37.31.

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.02 by C$0.36. The business had revenue of C$229.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$214.15 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Ag Growth International Inc will post 2.7700001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AFN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cormark reduced their target price on shares of Ag Growth International from C$57.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Desjardins upgraded shares of Ag Growth International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Ag Growth International from C$53.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Raymond James raised Ag Growth International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$30.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on Ag Growth International from C$30.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$42.00.

About Ag Growth International

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers portable handling equipment, such as portable augers, portable belt conveyors, grainvacs, and storm seed treaters; and permanent handling equipment, including TA tapered auger vertical blend systems, high-tonnage conveying systems, distributors, bulk weigh hoppers, enclosed belt conveyors, bucket elevators, rail and truck probes, VIS micro dosing systems, chain conveyors, truss and towers, screw feeders and conveyors, and spout and connections.

