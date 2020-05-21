AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) Short Interest Update

AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100,000 shares, a growth of 23.9% from the April 30th total of 3,310,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,620,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days. Approximately 3.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NYSE:AER opened at $27.96 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.77 and a 200 day moving average of $47.37. The company has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 2.17. AerCap has a 1-year low of $10.42 and a 1-year high of $64.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. AerCap had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 23.91%. AerCap’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.68 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AerCap will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AER. Zacks Investment Research lowered AerCap from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. TheStreet lowered AerCap from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine lowered AerCap from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on AerCap from $63.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Cfra cut their price objective on AerCap from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.63.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CA Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in AerCap in the 4th quarter worth approximately $378,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new stake in AerCap in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in AerCap by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,754,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $599,600,000 after purchasing an additional 468,544 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in AerCap by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 15,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in AerCap in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,570,000. Institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

AerCap Holdings N.V., an aircraft leasing company, engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial aircraft and engines in China, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, including remarketing aircraft; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

