AE Wealth Management LLC Sells 14,247 Shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKH)

AE Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKH) by 80.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,247 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC owned 0.16% of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $754,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $101,000.

Shares of JKH opened at $268.79 on Thursday. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $183.44 and a 12 month high of $286.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $244.27 and its 200-day moving average is $253.44.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Mid Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Mid Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of stocks issued by mid-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average growth characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

