AE Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in British American Tobacco PLC (NYSE:BTI)

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in British American Tobacco PLC (NYSE:BTI) by 29.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,798 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,996 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTI. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in British American Tobacco by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new stake in British American Tobacco during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $210,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 80.7% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,723 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of British American Tobacco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $133,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.91% of the company’s stock.

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of British American Tobacco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of British American Tobacco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

Shares of NYSE:BTI opened at $37.50 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.56. British American Tobacco PLC has a 12-month low of $27.32 and a 12-month high of $45.64.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be given a $0.6721 dividend. This represents a $2.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 17th. British American Tobacco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.74%.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson & Hedges, John Player Gold Leaf, State Express 555, and Shuang Xi brands.

Read More: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.