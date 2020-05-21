AE Wealth Management LLC Has $756,000 Holdings in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY)

AE Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY) by 75.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,879 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF were worth $756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 8,022.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 13,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC raised its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 36,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,830,000 after buying an additional 2,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IPAY opened at $45.27 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.51. ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.56 and a fifty-two week high of $55.35.

