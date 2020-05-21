AE Wealth Management LLC Buys 4,453 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 110.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,467 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,453 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ROST. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Ross Stores by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,445,664 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,213,009,000 after acquiring an additional 402,678 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ross Stores by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,130,681 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $596,015,000 after purchasing an additional 136,380 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,031,232 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $585,736,000 after purchasing an additional 13,144 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,009,559 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $583,213,000 after buying an additional 435,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Ross Stores by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,383,326 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $510,307,000 after buying an additional 940,447 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

ROST opened at $90.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $31.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.80. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.30 and a 12 month high of $124.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $87.12 and a 200 day moving average of $104.61.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 50.11% and a net margin of 10.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ROST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cfra cut their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 15th. BidaskClub cut Ross Stores from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 25th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Ross Stores from $137.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.62.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

