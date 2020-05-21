Advantagewon Oil (CNSX:AOC) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.01

Advantagewon Oil Corp (CNSX:AOC) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.01 and last traded at $0.01, with a volume of 1000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $0.01.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.01.

About Advantagewon Oil (CNSX:AOC)

Advantagewon Oil Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves in North America. It has 24 oil prospects in Texas that are located in LaVernia, Saratoga, and Lerma properties. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

