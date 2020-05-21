Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Acquired by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 37.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,560 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,436 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AMD. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 77.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 28,374,656 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,301,262,000 after purchasing an additional 12,391,142 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,808,405 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $815,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,603 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $407,296,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $790,311,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter worth approximately $324,394,000. 69.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, March 6th. Nomura Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Friday, March 6th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Nomura boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Advanced Micro Devices currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 43,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.84, for a total value of $2,315,120.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,378,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,206,595.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.06, for a total value of $4,279,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 827,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,194,326. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 268,000 shares of company stock worth $14,909,120. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AMD opened at $56.39 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $64.97 billion, a PE ratio of 131.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 2.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.95 and a 200-day moving average of $46.68. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $26.03 and a one year high of $59.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 28.28% and a net margin of 6.72%. The business’s revenue was up 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

