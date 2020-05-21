Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Shares Gap Up After Dividend Announcement

Shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday after the company announced a dividend. The stock had previously closed at $121.88, but opened at $131.11. Advance Auto Parts shares last traded at $135.82, with a volume of 3,755,568 shares changing hands.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Saturday, June 13th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.21%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AAP shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cfra decreased their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Advance Auto Parts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.90.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $113.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.84). Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Advance Auto Parts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Advance Auto Parts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 100.0% in the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Advance Auto Parts in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Advance Auto Parts in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.31% of the company’s stock.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories, belts and hoses, brakes and brake pads, chassis and climate control parts, clutches and drive shafts, engines and engine parts, exhaust systems and parts, hub assemblies, ignition components and wires, radiators and cooling parts, starters and alternators, and steering and alignment parts.

