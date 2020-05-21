Admiral Group (LON:ADM) Price Target Cut to GBX 2,200

Admiral Group (LON:ADM) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from GBX 2,300 ($30.26) to GBX 2,200 ($28.94) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Admiral Group in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Admiral Group from GBX 2,050 ($26.97) to GBX 2,100 ($27.62) and gave the company a sector performer rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank restated a hold rating on shares of Admiral Group in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Shore Capital restated an under review rating on shares of Admiral Group in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Admiral Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 2,194.25 ($28.86).

Admiral Group stock opened at GBX 2,281 ($30.01) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,277.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,216.84. Admiral Group has a 52 week low of GBX 1,858.50 ($24.45) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,508 ($32.99).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be issued a GBX 77 ($1.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.53%. This is a boost from Admiral Group’s previous dividend of $63.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. Admiral Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.22%.

In other news, insider Annette Court bought 1,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2,187 ($28.77) per share, for a total transaction of £26,462.70 ($34,810.18).

Admiral Group Company Profile

Admiral Group plc provides car insurance products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: UK Insurance, International Car Insurance, Price Comparison, and Other. It underwrites car insurance and other insurance products; offers van insurance and associated products primarily to small businesses, as well as general insurance products; and provides household insurance, and commercial vehicle insurance broking services.

