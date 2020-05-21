Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT) SVP Charles Sang Sells 40,000 Shares

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT) SVP Charles Sang sold 40,000 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total value of $1,520,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $760,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ ADPT opened at $40.33 on Thursday. Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $15.19 and a fifty-two week high of $55.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.01.

Get Adaptive Biotechnologies alerts:

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $20.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.52 million. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 22.92% and a negative net margin of 87.47%. The business’s revenue was up 65.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,562,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 76.9% in the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 101,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,050,000 after acquiring an additional 44,320 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 81.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 449,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,460,000 after acquiring an additional 202,183 shares during the period. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $868,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,537,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.00.

About Adaptive Biotechnologies

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer research questions that inform current and future clinical trials, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals.

Further Reading: Call Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.