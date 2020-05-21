Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT) Insider Sells $1,101,984.00 in Stock

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT) insider Harlan S. Robins sold 31,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total value of $1,101,984.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 101,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,598,366.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ ADPT opened at $40.33 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.01. Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation has a one year low of $15.19 and a one year high of $55.12.

Get Adaptive Biotechnologies alerts:

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $20.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.52 million. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 87.47% and a negative return on equity of 22.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADPT. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the third quarter worth $4,562,000. Clarius Group LLC acquired a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the fourth quarter worth $1,172,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the fourth quarter worth $862,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the fourth quarter worth $195,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the fourth quarter worth $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ADPT. Guggenheim upped their price target on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a report on Friday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adaptive Biotechnologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

About Adaptive Biotechnologies

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer research questions that inform current and future clinical trials, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals.

Read More: Trading on Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.