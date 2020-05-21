A-Mark Precious Metals Inc (NASDAQ:AMRK) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

A-Mark Precious Metals Inc (NASDAQ:AMRK) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, an increase of 35.5% from the April 30th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of AMRK stock opened at $16.06 on Thursday. A-Mark Precious Metals has a 1-year low of $7.47 and a 1-year high of $17.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $112.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56 and a beta of -0.32.

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $1.45. A-Mark Precious Metals had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 0.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter.

In related news, Director Jess M. Ravich sold 5,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.07, for a total transaction of $82,744.43. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 78,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,254,151.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Jess M. Ravich sold 7,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.06, for a total value of $112,484.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 78,043 shares in the company, valued at $1,253,370.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 12,653 shares of company stock valued at $203,504. Corporate insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMRK. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in A-Mark Precious Metals during the 1st quarter valued at about $125,000. Cannell Capital LLC grew its stake in A-Mark Precious Metals by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 29,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in A-Mark Precious Metals by 585.0% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,621 shares during the last quarter. National Investment Services of America LLC purchased a new stake in A-Mark Precious Metals during the 4th quarter valued at about $414,000. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC grew its stake in A-Mark Precious Metals by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 240,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.54% of the company’s stock.

About A-Mark Precious Metals

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company worldwide. The company offers gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powder, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins, as well as distributes gold and silver coins and bars from sovereign and private mints.

