Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of A.G. Barr (LON:BAG) in a research note published on Monday morning, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 450 ($5.92) price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC reduced their price target on shares of A.G. Barr from GBX 520 ($6.84) to GBX 430 ($5.66) and set a reduce rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Liberum Capital raised shares of A.G. Barr to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from GBX 580 ($7.63) to GBX 625 ($8.22) in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Barclays reissued an underweight rating on shares of A.G. Barr in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a house stock rating on shares of A.G. Barr in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 471.25 ($6.20).

Get A.G. Barr alerts:

A.G. Barr stock opened at GBX 470 ($6.18) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $526.54 million and a P/E ratio of 17.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 483.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 539.49. A.G. Barr has a 12-month low of GBX 401 ($5.27) and a 12-month high of GBX 980 ($12.89). The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79.

A.G. Barr (LON:BAG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 8th. The company reported GBX 26.50 ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 27.30 ($0.36) by GBX (0.80) (($0.01)). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that A.G. Barr will post 3214.0000744 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A.G. Barr Company Profile

A.G. BARR p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Carbonates, Still Drinks and Water, and Other segments. The company offers flavored, carbonated soft, sparkling and still soft, juice fruit, flavored energy, squash, non-carbonated, natural, and blended exotic juice drinks, as well as other juices and soft drinks; spring and sparkling water; mixers and iced tea; and fruit cocktail mixers, including purées and syrups.

See Also: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for A.G. Barr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A.G. Barr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.