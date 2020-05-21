4,700 Shares in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Purchased by BRYN MAWR TRUST Co

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co bought a new position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Whirlpool in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Whirlpool in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in Whirlpool in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Whirlpool in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WHR opened at $118.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.78, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.31. Whirlpool Co. has a 12-month low of $64.00 and a 12-month high of $163.64.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.82. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 25.56% and a net margin of 4.33%. The firm had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.11 earnings per share. Whirlpool’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Whirlpool Co. will post 9.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.00%.

WHR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Whirlpool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Whirlpool from $94.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Whirlpool from $100.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Whirlpool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a report on Sunday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Whirlpool currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.13.

In other Whirlpool news, EVP Shengpo Wu acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $101.00 per share, with a total value of $50,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,948. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking appliances and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories.

