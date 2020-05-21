4,566 Shares in Switch Inc (NYSE:SWCH) Acquired by Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Switch Inc (NYSE:SWCH) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Switch by 7.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 113,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after acquiring an additional 8,300 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Switch during the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Switch by 4.6% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 109,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 4,846 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in Switch during the first quarter worth approximately $198,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in Switch by 69.9% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 36,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 15,158 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Switch in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Switch from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Switch from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Switch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Switch from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.38.

SWCH opened at $18.02 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.61. The firm has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 303.72 and a beta of 0.63. Switch Inc has a twelve month low of $10.30 and a twelve month high of $19.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $128.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.52 million. Switch had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 3.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Switch Inc will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd will be issued a $0.0294 dividend. This is an increase from Switch’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. Switch’s payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

In other news, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 30,000 shares of Switch stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total value of $418,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,087,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Teresa A. Borden sold 50,000 shares of Switch stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.67, for a total transaction of $883,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 707,471 shares in the company, valued at $12,501,012.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 440,576 shares of company stock worth $6,120,930 over the last quarter. Insiders own 28.39% of the company’s stock.

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services primarily to technology and digital media companies in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada and Michigan. The company also serves cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, IT and software providers, government agencies, network and telecommunications providers, and others that conduct critical business on the Internet.

