34,917 Shares in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Purchased by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 34,917 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $994,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its position in Arch Capital Group by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 37,650 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 2,232 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Arch Capital Group by 7,749.0% during the 4th quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,698 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 15,498 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Arch Capital Group by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 275,310 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,807,000 after purchasing an additional 64,941 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Arch Capital Group by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,337,762 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $143,157,000 after purchasing an additional 83,438 shares during the period. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group stock opened at $26.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $10.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 0.68. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a one year low of $20.93 and a one year high of $48.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.44.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.08). Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 19.61%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Marc Grandisson purchased 23,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.37 per share, for a total transaction of $619,695.00. Also, SVP W Preston Hutchings sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.28, for a total transaction of $2,428,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 51,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,247,433.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired 25,500 shares of company stock valued at $665,575 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

ACGL has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Arch Capital Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $53.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.90.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

