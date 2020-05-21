339 Shares in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Bought by Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 339 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 35.6% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 297 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 558.7% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 938.9% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 369.4% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $209.51 on Thursday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $114.84 and a 52 week high of $219.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a PE ratio of 81.84, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $184.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $173.54.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.01. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 18.15%. The business had revenue of $165.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.15 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $188.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine lowered Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Monolithic Power Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.22.

In related news, Director James C. Moyer sold 10,000 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.34, for a total transaction of $1,953,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 304,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,443,524.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 5,520 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.57, for a total value of $897,386.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 389,353 shares in the company, valued at $63,297,117.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 211,242 shares of company stock worth $38,838,244. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, industrial, automotive, and communications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

