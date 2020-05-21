$2.06 Earnings Per Share Expected for Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) to post earnings per share of $2.06 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Fair Isaac’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.07. Fair Isaac posted earnings of $2.50 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 17.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Fair Isaac will report full year earnings of $7.98 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.52 to $8.23. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $8.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.19 to $9.23. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Fair Isaac.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $307.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.27 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 89.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FICO. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $334.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Stephens raised shares of Fair Isaac from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $421.00 to $319.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $425.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Fair Isaac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $376.71.

In other news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 24,298 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.08, for a total value of $8,093,177.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 185,852 shares in the company, valued at $61,903,584.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director A George Battle sold 5,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.46, for a total transaction of $2,055,712.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,055,712.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,851 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,942,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 180,277 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,546,000 after acquiring an additional 2,618 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 97.9% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,525 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,318,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new stake in Fair Isaac during the fourth quarter worth $2,147,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.77% of the company’s stock.

FICO opened at $383.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Fair Isaac has a fifty-two week low of $177.65 and a fifty-two week high of $436.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $322.02 and its 200 day moving average is $354.02. The stock has a market cap of $10.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.06 and a beta of 1.16.

About Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

Read More: Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fair Isaac (FICO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.